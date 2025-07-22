12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 54.8% to $1.41 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares rose 51.65% to $468.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Celularity CELU shares increased by 37.06% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.4 million.

Fortrea Holdings FTRE shares moved upwards by 25.75% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.9 million.

Psyence Biomedical PBM shares moved upwards by 23.04% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

IQVIA Hldgs IQV stock rose 18.58% to $188.5. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 75.5% to $3.02 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.0 million.

Baird Medical Investment BDMD shares declined by 28.44% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock decreased by 26.93% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

Autonomix Medical AMIX stock declined by 20.9% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Anbio Biotechnology NNNN shares declined by 17.67% to $42.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

