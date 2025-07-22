12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares increased by 93.8% to $0.52 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 64.34% to $7.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 41.11% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- ESS Tech GWH stock rose 31.4% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares rose 19.17% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock increased by 16.65% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
Losers
- OceanPal OP shares declined by 20.6% to $0.5 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares fell 13.3% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares fell 13.13% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $778.2 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares decreased by 11.27% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock fell 10.53% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock decreased by 10.45% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
