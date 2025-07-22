11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mingteng International MTEN stock increased by 12.2% to $23.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.6 million.

stock increased by 12.2% to $23.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.6 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $2.75.

stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $2.75. Birks Group BGI shares increased by 9.49% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

shares increased by 9.49% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. D.R. Horton DHI shares increased by 6.93% to $140.32. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 6.93% to $140.32. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Genius Group GNS stock rose 5.83% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.1 million.

Losers

Lands' End LE stock decreased by 10.2% to $11.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.4 million.

stock decreased by 10.2% to $11.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.4 million. QuantumScape QS shares declined by 10.15% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.

shares declined by 10.15% to $11.25. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. Boqii Holding BQ shares fell 7.48% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

shares fell 7.48% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Lottery.com SEGG shares fell 7.32% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.

shares fell 7.32% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million. ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock declined by 5.92% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

stock declined by 5.92% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock decreased by 5.87% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.