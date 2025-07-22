12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $446.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.4 million.

HeartSciences HSCS shares increased by 11.66% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares increased by 10.01% to $174.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock rose 9.49% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.

Clover Health Investments CLOV shares moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Replimune Group REPL stock fell 76.2% to $2.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.0 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 15.92% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Precigen PGEN stock decreased by 13.67% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million.

Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC stock decreased by 10.49% to $19.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 9.65% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

CG Oncology CGON stock declined by 9.11% to $24.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

