12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares moved upwards by 44.6% to $446.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock moved upwards by 12.44% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $831.4 million.
  • HeartSciences HSCS shares increased by 11.66% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • IQVIA Hldgs IQV shares increased by 10.01% to $174.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock rose 9.49% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV shares moved upwards by 9.32% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Replimune Group REPL stock fell 76.2% to $2.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $950.0 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares decreased by 15.92% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Precigen PGEN stock decreased by 13.67% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC stock decreased by 10.49% to $19.37. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 9.65% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • CG Oncology CGON stock declined by 9.11% to $24.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

