12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Locafy LCFY shares increased by 17.2% to $6.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 12.0% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock increased by 9.54% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.
- SPS Commerce SPSC shares rose 9.05% to $150.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Veritone VERI shares increased by 8.93% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock declined by 41.9% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.
- Agilysys AGYS shares fell 11.41% to $103.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock declined by 11.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- NOVONIX NVX shares declined by 9.38% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares declined by 7.86% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Deswell Indus DSWL stock declined by 6.63% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$103.60-11.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.35
Growth
72.87
Quality
N/A
Value
7.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.5396-36.5%
DSWLDeswell Industries Inc
$3.00-5.36%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$6.1816.8%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$2.4310.4%
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.67-8.24%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.7182-7.70%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.487.25%
SPSCSPS Commerce Inc
$138.000.33%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$2.2010.0%
VERIVeritone Inc
$2.986.43%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.77-1.73%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.