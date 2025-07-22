12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Locafy LCFY shares increased by 17.2% to $6.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

shares increased by 17.2% to $6.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 12.0% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.

shares rose 12.0% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million. SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.14% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock increased by 9.54% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million.

stock increased by 9.54% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.1 million. SPS Commerce SPSC shares rose 9.05% to $150.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.

shares rose 9.05% to $150.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. Veritone VERI shares increased by 8.93% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $130.9 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock declined by 41.9% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million.

stock declined by 41.9% to $0.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million. Agilysys AGYS shares fell 11.41% to $103.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 11.41% to $103.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. X3 Holdings XTKG stock declined by 11.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.

stock declined by 11.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million. NOVONIX NVX shares declined by 9.38% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million.

shares declined by 9.38% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million. PicoCELA PCLA shares declined by 7.86% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

shares declined by 7.86% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. Deswell Indus DSWL stock declined by 6.63% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.