12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares moved upwards by 189.5% to $0.55 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock rose 47.5% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares increased by 34.96% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock increased by 31.81% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Veritone VERI stock rose 22.34% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Astera Labs ALAB shares increased by 19.02% to $121.56. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 billion.
Losers
- ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 15.2% to $6.69 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Aeva Technologies AEVA stock decreased by 14.85% to $27.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock declined by 14.65% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Red Cat Holdings RCAT stock declined by 12.38% to $9.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 12.07% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $188.5 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares declined by 11.16% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million.
