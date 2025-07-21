12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares rose 20.7% to $1.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Netclass Technology NTCL stock increased by 13.99% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.

Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 13.72% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock rose 12.77% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 8.62% to $31.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 8.54% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET stock declined by 15.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

MKDWell Tech MKDW stock declined by 6.82% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 6.24% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.

Allbirds BIRD shares declined by 6.11% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock declined by 5.97% to $10.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.4 million.

ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK shares fell 5.89% to $28.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion.

