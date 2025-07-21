12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares rose 20.7% to $1.75 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock increased by 13.99% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock moved upwards by 13.72% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock rose 12.77% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock increased by 8.62% to $31.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 8.54% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock declined by 15.7% to $0.11 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock declined by 6.82% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE shares decreased by 6.24% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.6 million.
- Allbirds BIRD shares declined by 6.11% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock declined by 5.97% to $10.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $382.4 million.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK shares fell 5.89% to $28.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGIBirks Group Inc
$0.90005.57%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.62
Growth
5.57
Quality
N/A
Value
11.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BIRDAllbirds Inc
$10.00-6.10%
BNEDBarnes & Noble Education Inc
$10.61-5.52%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$5.905.17%
GDHGGolden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd
$0.98988.54%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$1.7520.7%
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.2267-4.67%
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.7013.3%
PETWag Group Co
$0.1196-6.49%
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$31.719.42%
YOSHYoshiharu Global Co
$6.805.92%
ZKZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd
$28.70-4.56%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.