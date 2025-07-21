12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

GlucoTrack GCTK shares rose 104.1% to $11.9 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares increased by 86.62% to $16.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

shares increased by 86.62% to $16.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares rose 46.3% to $3.76. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares increased by 42.85% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

shares increased by 42.85% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 23.94% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Autonomix Medical AMIX shares rose 17.08% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

Evotec EVO stock fell 12.7% to $3.72 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares decreased by 11.85% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

shares decreased by 11.85% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million. Lisata Therapeutics LSTA shares decreased by 11.07% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

Bruker BRKR stock fell 7.53% to $37.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

stock fell 7.53% to $37.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 7.45% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares decreased by 7.04% to $12.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

