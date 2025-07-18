July 18, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG shares rose 5.0% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Brag House Holdings TBH stock increased by 5.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • NIP Group NIPG stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.
  • Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS stock increased by 3.86% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
  • LiveOne LVO shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

Losers

  • Giftify GIFT stock decreased by 11.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 7.27% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.4 million.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $290.8 million.
  • MoneyHero MNY shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
  • LQR House YHC stock declined by 3.79% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Cheer Holding CHR stock declined by 3.27% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CHR Logo
CHRCheer Holding Inc
$1.48-1.99%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.66
Growth
39.89
Quality
0.07
Value
97.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GIFT Logo
GIFTGiftify Inc
$1.012.04%
IAS Logo
IASIntegral Ad Science Holding Corp
$8.593.87%
IHRT Logo
IHRTiHeartMedia Inc
$1.82-7.72%
LVO Logo
LVOLiveOne Inc
$0.7100-1.39%
LZMH Logo
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$7.5125.2%
MNY Logo
MNYMoneyHero Ltd
$1.606.67%
NIPG Logo
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$2.322.65%
TBH Logo
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.77077.19%
TNMG Logo
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.45701.49%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.3650-6.41%
YHC Logo
YHCLQR House Inc
$2.26-65.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved