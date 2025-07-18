12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- TNL Mediagene TNMG shares rose 5.0% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock increased by 5.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- NIP Group NIPG stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.
- Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS stock increased by 3.86% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- TEN Holdings XHLD stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- LiveOne LVO shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.
Losers
- Giftify GIFT stock decreased by 11.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 7.27% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.4 million.
- iHeartMedia IHRT stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $290.8 million.
- MoneyHero MNY shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.
- LQR House YHC stock declined by 3.79% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Cheer Holding CHR stock declined by 3.27% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CHRCheer Holding Inc
$1.48-1.99%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.66
Growth
39.89
Quality
0.07
Value
97.27
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GIFTGiftify Inc
$1.012.04%
IASIntegral Ad Science Holding Corp
$8.593.87%
IHRTiHeartMedia Inc
$1.82-7.72%
LVOLiveOne Inc
$0.7100-1.39%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$7.5125.2%
MNYMoneyHero Ltd
$1.606.67%
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$2.322.65%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.77077.19%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.45701.49%
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.3650-6.41%
YHCLQR House Inc
$2.26-65.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.