12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TNL Mediagene TNMG shares rose 5.0% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Brag House Holdings TBH stock increased by 5.0% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

NIP Group NIPG stock moved upwards by 4.97% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.

Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS stock increased by 3.86% to $8.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

TEN Holdings XHLD stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

LiveOne LVO shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

Losers

Giftify GIFT stock decreased by 11.4% to $0.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares decreased by 7.27% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.4 million.

iHeartMedia IHRT stock decreased by 4.32% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $290.8 million.

MoneyHero MNY shares decreased by 4.2% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $59.1 million.

LQR House YHC stock declined by 3.79% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Cheer Holding CHR stock declined by 3.27% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

