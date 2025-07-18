July 18, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • DIH Holding US DHAI shares rose 35.1% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 25.71% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB stock rose 25.33% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 14.75% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • OSR Holdings OSRH stock increased by 12.14% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Abivax ABVX shares rose 9.54% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $656.2 million.

Losers

  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock declined by 9.7% to $11.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Clene CLNN shares declined by 8.26% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
  • Aptorum Group APM shares fell 6.22% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • VSee Health VSEE stock decreased by 5.11% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares fell 5.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • cbdMD YCBD shares fell 4.73% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

