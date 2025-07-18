12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

DIH Holding US DHAI shares rose 35.1% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 25.71% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

HCW Biologics HCWB stock rose 25.33% to $5.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 14.75% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

OSR Holdings OSRH stock increased by 12.14% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Abivax ABVX shares rose 9.54% to $10.9. The company's market cap stands at $656.2 million.

Losers

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock declined by 9.7% to $11.81 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Clene CLNN shares declined by 8.26% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

Aptorum Group APM shares fell 6.22% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

VSee Health VSEE stock decreased by 5.11% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares fell 5.0% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

cbdMD YCBD shares fell 4.73% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

