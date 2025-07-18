July 18, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 7.5% to $4.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
  • Tigo Energy TYGO stock moved upwards by 6.15% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares increased by 5.88% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares increased by 5.86% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 13.1% to $4.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Li Bang International LBGJ shares fell 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 6.33% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.
  • GEE Group JOB stock declined by 4.59% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 3.95% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

