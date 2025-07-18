12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 7.5% to $4.9 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 6.72% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO stock moved upwards by 6.39% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock moved upwards by 6.15% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares increased by 5.88% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Planet Labs PL shares increased by 5.86% to $7.19. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 13.1% to $4.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ shares fell 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock decreased by 6.33% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares declined by 5.23% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.4 million.
- GEE Group JOB stock declined by 4.59% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 3.95% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$4.77-28.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.01
Growth
20.07
Quality
N/A
Value
76.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.20001.88%
LBGJLi Bang International Corp Inc
$1.430.70%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.55594.97%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.9011.9%
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$7.076.64%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$2.90-4.29%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.3799-2.34%
TYGOTigo Energy Inc
$1.387.81%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.33187.00%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.5751.0%
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$2.621.44%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.