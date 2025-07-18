12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Solid Power SLDP stock moved upwards by 16.0% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.5 million.

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 14.01% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

Newton Golf NWTG stock increased by 10.2% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Beyond BYON stock increased by 9.93% to $8.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 million.

Allied Gaming AGAE stock increased by 9.35% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $828.5 million.

Losers

Pitanium PTNM stock decreased by 69.3% to $2.03 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.

Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 24.01% to $16.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Faraday Future FFAI stock declined by 19.21% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.

SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 13.84% to $31.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.

Sunlands Technology STG stock declined by 12.51% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $173.1 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 11.78% to $0.09.

