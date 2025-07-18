July 18, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Solid Power SLDP stock moved upwards by 16.0% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $577.5 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares moved upwards by 14.01% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Newton Golf NWTG stock increased by 10.2% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Beyond BYON stock increased by 9.93% to $8.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.6 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock increased by 9.35% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock moved upwards by 8.24% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $828.5 million.

Losers

  • Pitanium PTNM stock decreased by 69.3% to $2.03 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $151.5 million.
  • Volcon VLCN shares decreased by 24.01% to $16.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Faraday Future FFAI stock declined by 19.21% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.4 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock decreased by 13.84% to $31.36. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology STG stock declined by 12.51% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $173.1 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 11.78% to $0.09. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

