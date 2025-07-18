12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 35.7% to $2.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Stem STEM stock moved upwards by 33.0% to $12.33. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
- Tecogen TGEN shares rose 30.1% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $146.0 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares increased by 24.37% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 22.89% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 21.63% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
Losers
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 25.0% to $8.22 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 21.57% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 19.8% to $22.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.0 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 14.83% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG shares fell 14.04% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares fell 13.39% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
