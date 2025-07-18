12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 35.7% to $2.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

shares increased by 35.7% to $2.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. Stem STEM stock moved upwards by 33.0% to $12.33. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 33.0% to $12.33. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million. Tecogen TGEN shares rose 30.1% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $146.0 million.

shares rose 30.1% to $7.52. The company's market cap stands at $146.0 million. Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares increased by 24.37% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.

shares increased by 24.37% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock increased by 22.89% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

stock increased by 22.89% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 21.63% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Losers

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares decreased by 25.0% to $8.22 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million.

shares decreased by 25.0% to $8.22 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $236.7 million. BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 21.57% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

stock fell 21.57% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 19.8% to $22.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.0 million.

stock declined by 19.8% to $22.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.0 million. Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 14.83% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million.

stock decreased by 14.83% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $65.9 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares fell 14.04% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

shares fell 14.04% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares fell 13.39% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.