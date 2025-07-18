July 18, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares rose 151.2% to $3.04 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Mesoblast MESO shares moved upwards by 26.09% to $15.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Innate Pharma IPHA shares rose 15.22% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.1 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock increased by 14.28% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • TAO Synergies TAOX stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $10.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock rose 12.14% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.2 million.

Losers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 25.3% to $16.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock decreased by 15.36% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock fell 14.21% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics VERA stock declined by 12.93% to $20.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares declined by 12.81% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Metsera MTSR stock fell 11.98% to $38.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

