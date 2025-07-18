12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 41.3% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 41.3% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 26.53% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.

stock rose 26.53% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million. Safe Pro Group SPAI stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 13.1% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.9 million. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 12.64% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

shares increased by 12.64% to $5.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares rose 12.42% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.

shares rose 12.42% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million. SOS SOS shares increased by 10.03% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Losers

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 20.5% to $22.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $887.0 million.

stock declined by 20.5% to $22.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $887.0 million. BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 15.09% to $5.63. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

stock fell 15.09% to $5.63. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE stock declined by 11.14% to $9.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.7 million.

stock declined by 11.14% to $9.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.7 million. Graphjet Technology GTI shares fell 7.24% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

shares fell 7.24% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. High-Trend International HTCO stock fell 5.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

stock fell 5.09% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. Armlogi Holding BTOC stock fell 5.01% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.