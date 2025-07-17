12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blaize Holdings BZAI shares increased by 49.4% to $4.54 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.6 million.

Datavault AI DVLT shares increased by 11.92% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.

Silvaco Group SVCO shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.9 million.

Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock rose 5.81% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

SemiLEDs LEDS shares increased by 5.8% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 5.7% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Losers

Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 8.2% to $0.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Abits Group ABTS shares fell 6.55% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Movano MOVE shares decreased by 6.51% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

PicoCELA PCLA shares decreased by 5.43% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Aware AWRE stock fell 5.05% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.

AstroNova ALOT stock declined by 4.74% to $11.06. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.