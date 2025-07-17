12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares moved upwards by 32.3% to $10.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 30.06% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 29.78% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
- Beam Glb BEEM shares moved upwards by 28.29% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 23.99% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN shares moved upwards by 23.41% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.
Losers
- VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 13.3% to $0.94 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Graphjet Technology GTI stock declined by 12.6% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- JFB Construction JFB shares decreased by 10.03% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH stock decreased by 7.67% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK stock decreased by 7.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- OFA OFAL stock decreased by 7.16% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANPARich Sparkle Holdings Ltd
$5.6520.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
11.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BEEMBeam Global
$2.6428.8%
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$4.8313.7%
FTEKFuel Tech Inc
$2.49-6.39%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.0909-12.6%
JFBJFB Construction Holdings
$6.55-10.0%
OFALOFA Group
$1.86-6.53%
PDYNPalladyne AI Corp
$10.407.77%
PHOEPhoenix Asia Holdings Ltd
$9.4623.7%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.8425.4%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.9485-12.2%
YYGHYY Group Holding Ltd
$2.44-6.53%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.