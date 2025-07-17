12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares moved upwards by 32.3% to $10.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.

Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 30.06% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

Beam Glbl BEEM shares moved upwards by 28.29% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

Palladyne AI PDYN shares moved upwards by 23.41% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.

Losers

VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 13.3% to $0.94 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Graphjet Technology GTI stock declined by 12.6% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

YY Group Holding YYGH stock decreased by 7.67% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.

Fuel Tech FTEK stock decreased by 7.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million. OFA OFAL stock decreased by 7.16% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

