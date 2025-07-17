July 17, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares moved upwards by 32.3% to $10.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $165.2 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 30.06% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares moved upwards by 29.78% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares moved upwards by 28.29% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 23.99% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Palladyne AI PDYN shares moved upwards by 23.41% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.6 million.

Losers

  • VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 13.3% to $0.94 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Graphjet Technology GTI stock declined by 12.6% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • JFB Construction JFB shares decreased by 10.03% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH stock decreased by 7.67% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK stock decreased by 7.52% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • OFA OFAL stock decreased by 7.16% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

