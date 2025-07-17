July 17, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Volcon VLCN stock rose 186.8% to $26.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock rose 16.81% to $102.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 10.16% to $41.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock increased by 9.92% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock increased by 6.91% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Li Auto LI stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $31.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion.

Losers

  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 10.6% to $4.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares decreased by 7.54% to $12.4. The company's market cap stands at $307.3 million.
  • Xcel Brands XELB shares declined by 6.84% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Group KNDI stock declined by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
  • Guess GES shares decreased by 5.4% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $663.2 million.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 4.97% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

