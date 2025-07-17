12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Volcon VLCN stock rose 186.8% to $26.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock rose 16.81% to $102.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET stock moved upwards by 10.16% to $41.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Gr WAFU stock increased by 9.92% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock increased by 6.91% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Li Auto LI stock moved upwards by 6.53% to $31.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion.
Losers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 10.6% to $4.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares decreased by 7.54% to $12.4. The company's market cap stands at $307.3 million.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares declined by 6.84% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Kandi Technologies Group KNDI stock declined by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.5 million.
- Guess GES shares decreased by 5.4% to $12.06. The company's market cap stands at $663.2 million.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 4.97% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.25896.54%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.10
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
36.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GESGuess? Inc
$12.75-%
KNDIKandi Technologies Group Inc
$1.10-6.78%
LILi Auto Inc
$31.336.56%
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$4.30-8.51%
MCRIMonarch Casino & Resort Inc
$102.0516.8%
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$12.42-7.38%
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$41.5011.0%
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$3.027.09%
VLCNVolcon Inc
$24.90169.9%
WAFUWah Fu Education Group Ltd
$1.559.93%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.46-9.32%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.