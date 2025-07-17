12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Volcon VLCN stock rose 186.8% to $26.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Losers

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares decreased by 10.6% to $4.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock declined by 4.97% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.