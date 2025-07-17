12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $5.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $5.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million. Techprecision TPCS stock increased by 21.79% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

stock increased by 21.79% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. Volato Group SOAR shares moved upwards by 20.28% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.28% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 10.78% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

shares rose 10.78% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million. ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. FGI Industries FGI stock rose 9.38% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Losers

Graphjet Technology GTI stock declined by 8.9% to $0.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

stock declined by 8.9% to $0.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. VCI Global VCIG shares fell 8.33% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

shares fell 8.33% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. ESGL Holdings ESGL stock declined by 7.34% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million.

stock declined by 7.34% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million. CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 6.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million.

stock declined by 6.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million. Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 6.03% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

shares fell 6.03% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Professional Diversity IPDN stock declined by 5.05% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.