12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares moved upwards by 27.2% to $5.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Techprecision TPCS stock increased by 21.79% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares moved upwards by 20.28% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares rose 10.78% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock moved upwards by 10.27% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- FGI Industries FGI stock rose 9.38% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
Losers
- Graphjet Technology GTI stock declined by 8.9% to $0.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares fell 8.33% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock declined by 7.34% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million.
- CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock declined by 6.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.6 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK shares fell 6.03% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock declined by 5.05% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
