12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- WF International WXM stock increased by 11.4% to $3.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock rose 6.48% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 5.88% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 5.45% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock increased by 4.87% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
Losers
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 8.7% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 5.18% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.
- Proto Labs PRLB stock decreased by 4.98% to $37.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.9 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 4.14% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $957.4 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 3.51% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$1.040.97%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.72
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
34.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.5244-0.11%
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.093127.5%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.5914.1%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.5450-0.37%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.2751-5.79%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$4.815.48%
PRLBProto Labs Inc
$37.62-4.64%
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$1.5019.0%
UPWheels Up Experience Inc
$1.391.46%
WXMWF International Ltd
$3.905.12%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.700038.6%
