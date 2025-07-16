12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

WF International WXM stock increased by 11.4% to $3.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock rose 6.48% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 5.88% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.6 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 5.45% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock increased by 4.87% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Losers

Graphjet Tech GTI stock fell 8.7% to $0.09 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

LanzaTech Global LNZA shares decreased by 5.18% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $67.7 million.

Proto Labs PRLB stock decreased by 4.98% to $37.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $955.9 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP stock declined by 4.14% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $957.4 million.

Aeries Technology AERT stock decreased by 3.71% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN stock decreased by 3.51% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

