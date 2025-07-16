12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Aptorum Group APM stock increased by 252.7% to $3.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock increased by 121.17% to $15.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS stock moved upwards by 96.18% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Cue Biopharma CUE shares rose 27.14% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.7 million.
- Generation Bio GBIO shares rose 26.46% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- SS Innovations SSII shares increased by 24.95% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares decreased by 33.8% to $0.36 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock declined by 29.93% to $8.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Celularity CELU stock declined by 15.13% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
- Ardent Health ARDT stock declined by 13.44% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Onconetix ONCO stock declined by 12.21% to $3.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock declined by 11.83% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
