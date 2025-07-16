12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $6.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $828.7 million.
- MoneyHero MNY stock rose 17.88% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- HUYA HUYA stock moved upwards by 8.93% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $650.4 million.
- iOThree IOTR stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- K Wave Media KWM shares rose 6.27% to $4.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.9 million.
- Gambling.com Gr GAMB shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $12.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.8 million.
Losers
- BloomZ BLMZ stock declined by 14.6% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock decreased by 5.56% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares fell 4.83% to $13.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.8 million.
- LiveOne LVO shares declined by 4.02% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.
- Baidu BIDU shares fell 3.72% to $89.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 billion.
- MediaCo Holding MDIA shares decreased by 3.53% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
