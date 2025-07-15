12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BloomZ BLMZ shares increased by 44.4% to $0.22 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares rose 17.97% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $676.7 million.
- MoneyHero MNY shares rose 17.75% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL stock moved upwards by 11.79% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 million.
- HUYA HUYA shares moved upwards by 9.84% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $590.0 million.
- 9F JFU shares rose 9.45% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
Losers
- GD Culture Group GDC stock decreased by 19.0% to $3.5 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL shares declined by 15.65% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Fast Track FTRK shares fell 12.84% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
- LQR House YHC shares declined by 12.18% to $4.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares fell 11.52% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
- Intelligent Group INTJ stock declined by 9.31% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
