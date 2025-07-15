12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 9.93% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 9.58% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 9.21% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares rose 7.69% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 7.43% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 20.4% to $0.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock fell 10.66% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares fell 10.0% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

shares fell 10.0% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. Fitell FTEL stock fell 7.81% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock declined by 6.4% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Revolve Gr RVLV stock decreased by 5.05% to $20.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.