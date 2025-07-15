July 15, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock rose 9.93% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 9.58% to $6.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 9.21% to $5.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA shares rose 7.69% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 7.43% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

Losers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock fell 20.4% to $0.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO stock fell 10.66% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET shares fell 10.0% to $1.71. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Fitell FTEL stock fell 7.81% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • Autozi Internet Tech AZI stock declined by 6.4% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV stock decreased by 5.05% to $20.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGH Logo
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$0.60700.33%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
73.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AZI Logo
AZIAutozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd
$0.2448-7.97%
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$0.6495-7.81%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.3010.2%
JZ Logo
JZJianzhi Education Technology Group Co Ltd
$1.705.58%
KAVL Logo
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.5413-20.4%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.5550-9.02%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$5.459.22%
RRGB Logo
RRGBRed Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
$6.026.93%
RVLV Logo
RVLVRevolve Group Inc
$21.922.38%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$1.72-9.47%
VSA Logo
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$1.451.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved