12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock rose 127.6% to $6.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 44.46% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 40.11% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO stock increased by 20.15% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares rose 19.43% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP shares rose 16.85% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings ORGO stock declined by 24.3% to $3.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $569.5 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 18.05% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI stock decreased by 17.53% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock decreased by 17.5% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Talphera TLPH shares decreased by 15.6% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares fell 13.82% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.
