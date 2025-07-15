12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock rose 127.6% to $6.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 44.46% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 44.46% to $4.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 40.11% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

stock rose 40.11% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock increased by 20.15% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million.

stock increased by 20.15% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.5 million. Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares rose 19.43% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

shares rose 19.43% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million. 60 Degrees SXTP shares rose 16.85% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Losers

stock declined by 24.3% to $3.4 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $569.5 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 18.05% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

shares declined by 18.05% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI stock decreased by 17.53% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

stock decreased by 17.53% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock decreased by 17.5% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.

stock decreased by 17.5% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million. Talphera TLPH shares decreased by 15.6% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares decreased by 15.6% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares fell 13.82% to $35.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.8 million.

