12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Energys Group ENGS stock increased by 4.8% to $2.18 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million.

FGI Industries FGI shares rose 4.3% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares moved upwards by 4.19% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock rose 3.81% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.

SOS SOS stock rose 3.59% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

Losers

FBS Global FBGL shares fell 5.8% to $0.64 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

LanzaTech Global LNZA stock fell 4.97% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 4.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.

OceanPal OP shares fell 4.79% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Zeo Energy ZEO stock decreased by 4.63% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.

Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock declined by 4.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

