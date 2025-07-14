July 14, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Energys Group ENGS stock increased by 4.8% to $2.18 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.7 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares rose 4.3% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares moved upwards by 4.19% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock rose 3.81% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $109.3 million.
  • SOS SOS stock rose 3.59% to $7.77. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

Losers

  • FBS Global FBGL shares fell 5.8% to $0.64 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock fell 4.97% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 4.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares fell 4.79% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • Zeo Energy ZEO stock decreased by 4.63% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY stock declined by 4.53% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

