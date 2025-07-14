12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Stardust Power SDST shares moved upwards by 96.2% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

stock increased by 47.79% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. JFB Construction JFB stock increased by 20.83% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 16.27% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million. Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS shares increased by 15.59% to $13.18. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.

shares increased by 15.59% to $13.18. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million. Pitney Bowes PBI stock rose 12.12% to $12.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Losers

Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 33.2% to $3.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.

shares fell 24.48% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares declined by 23.53% to $6.73. The company's market cap stands at $302.7 million.

shares declined by 23.53% to $6.73. The company's market cap stands at $302.7 million. Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 20.35% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

stock declined by 20.35% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 18.77% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

stock fell 18.77% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 17.01% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.