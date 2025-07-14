12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Stardust Power SDST shares moved upwards by 96.2% to $0.49 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- OceanPal OP stock increased by 47.79% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- JFB Construction JFB stock increased by 20.83% to $8.89. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million.
- OFA OFAL stock moved upwards by 16.27% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million.
- Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS shares increased by 15.59% to $13.18. The company's market cap stands at $78.8 million.
- Pitney Bowes PBI stock rose 12.12% to $12.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock declined by 33.2% to $3.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares fell 24.48% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares declined by 23.53% to $6.73. The company's market cap stands at $302.7 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 20.35% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock fell 18.77% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 17.01% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
