12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 16.2% to $25.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

ECARX Holdings ECX stock rose 9.33% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $834.1 million.

Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.33.

Mingteng International MTEN stock increased by 8.1% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.8 million.

Stitch Fix SFIX shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $514.1 million.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares fell 26.1% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.

Workhorse Gr WKHS stock declined by 18.44% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

Brightstar Lottery BRSL shares declined by 16.98% to $15.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 6.91% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 6.73% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares fell 6.66% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.