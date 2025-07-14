12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares increased by 16.2% to $25.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- ECARX Holdings ECX stock rose 9.33% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $834.1 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.33.
- Mingteng International MTEN stock increased by 8.1% to $18.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 million.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.8 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX shares moved upwards by 7.61% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $514.1 million.
Losers
- Autozi Internet Tech AZI shares fell 26.1% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
- Workhorse Gr WKHS stock declined by 18.44% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.
- Brightstar Lottery BRSL shares declined by 16.98% to $15.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 6.91% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Naas Technology NAAS stock fell 6.73% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares fell 6.66% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
