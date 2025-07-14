12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 239.4% to $17.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX shares increased by 31.85% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares moved upwards by 27.15% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Dare Bioscience DARE shares rose 21.07% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares rose 13.89% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
Losers
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock declined by 28.5% to $45.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.
- SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 15.02% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Precipio PRPO shares fell 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock decreased by 11.7% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- NeOnc Technologies NTHI stock declined by 8.94% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
- Evaxion EVAX shares declined by 8.61% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
DAREDare Bioscience Inc
$2.42-3.78%
EVAXEvaxion AS
$2.57-3.38%
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$46.00-28.3%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$2.68-0.74%
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$2.43-8.30%
NTHINeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc
$4.22-8.06%
PRPOPrecipio Inc
$13.60-12.7%
RANIRani Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$0.739214.8%
SINTSINTX Technologies Inc
$2.72-18.3%
SONNSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc
$18.24252.8%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.984034.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.