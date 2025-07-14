12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 239.4% to $17.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

Jaguar Health JAGX shares increased by 31.85% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares moved upwards by 27.15% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Dare Bioscience DARE shares rose 21.07% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares rose 13.89% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

Losers

MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock declined by 28.5% to $45.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.

SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 15.02% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Precipio PRPO shares fell 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO stock decreased by 11.7% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

NeOnc Technologies NTHI stock declined by 8.94% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.

Evaxion EVAX shares declined by 8.61% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

