July 14, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares rose 239.4% to $17.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Jaguar Health JAGX shares increased by 31.85% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares moved upwards by 27.15% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares rose 21.07% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares moved upwards by 15.55% to $14.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares rose 13.89% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

Losers

  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock declined by 28.5% to $45.89 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT shares decreased by 15.02% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Precipio PRPO shares fell 12.69% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock decreased by 11.7% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • NeOnc Technologies NTHI stock declined by 8.94% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
  • Evaxion EVAX shares declined by 8.61% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

