12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 28.5% to $5.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 21.25% to $5.02.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock increased by 19.33% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT stock increased by 16.79% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 14.87% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP stock moved upwards by 13.14% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.
Losers
- Unusual Machines UMAC stock declined by 15.5% to $10.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.
- ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 11.63% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 11.39% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock declined by 10.38% to $59.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 8.41% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 6.01% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
