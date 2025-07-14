July 14, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 28.5% to $5.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 21.25% to $5.02.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS stock increased by 19.33% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.3 million.
  • Datavault AI DVLT stock increased by 16.79% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock rose 14.87% to $13.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.0 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP stock moved upwards by 13.14% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.9 million.

Losers

  • Unusual Machines UMAC stock declined by 15.5% to $10.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $303.5 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock decreased by 11.63% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG shares decreased by 11.39% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock declined by 10.38% to $59.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 8.41% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares decreased by 6.01% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

