12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OceanPal OP shares increased by 62.2% to $2.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Urban-gro UGRO stock rose 7.11% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock rose 5.65% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Lakeside Holding LSH shares moved upwards by 5.31% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

374Water SCWO stock increased by 5.15% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

Virco Mfg VIRC shares rose 5.11% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million.

Losers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 7.1% to $0.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 6.34% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Safe Pro Group SPAI shares declined by 5.11% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.

Capstone Holding CAPS shares decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 4.79% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Ryde Group RYDE stock decreased by 4.71% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.