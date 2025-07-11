12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP shares increased by 62.2% to $2.19 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock rose 7.11% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock rose 5.65% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Lakeside Holding LSH shares moved upwards by 5.31% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock increased by 5.15% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- Virco Mfg VIRC shares rose 5.11% to $8.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million.
Losers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 7.1% to $0.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 6.34% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares declined by 5.11% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 4.79% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock decreased by 4.71% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.547.69%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
10.14
Quality
N/A
Value
78.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.75030.04%
IPDNProfessional Diversity Network Inc
$2.19-10.3%
LSHLakeside Holding Ltd
$0.92001.10%
OPOceanPal Inc
$2.64104.7%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
Not Available-%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.2000-1.14%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.4219.4%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3483-0.29%
VIRCVirco Manufacturing Corp
$8.323.48%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.054215.1%
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.532036.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.