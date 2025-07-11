July 11, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock increased by 775.2% to $67.65 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock rose 25.65% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
  • CalciMedica CALC stock moved upwards by 23.37% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Vor Biopharma VOR stock rose 22.05% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE shares rose 21.96% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares rose 16.75% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.

Losers

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST shares decreased by 38.9% to $1.56 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $136.8 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics CAPR stock fell 31.08% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $521.0 million.
  • HeartSciences HSCS shares declined by 30.92% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS stock declined by 30.56% to $18.39. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
  • Basel Medical Group BMGL shares fell 24.25% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock declined by 24.2% to $3.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

