12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 26.8% to $0.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

Losers

Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock decreased by 24.2% to $4.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.

shares decreased by 10.45% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Founder Group FGL shares fell 9.06% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.