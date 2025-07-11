July 11, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 26.8% to $0.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares rose 26.34% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 24.73% to $9.46. The company's market cap stands at $260.7 million.
  • AIRO Group Holdings AIRO stock rose 22.15% to $27.12. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI stock rose 20.58% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 20.16% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Losers

  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock decreased by 24.2% to $4.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 14.43% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares declined by 11.16% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 10.93% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares decreased by 10.45% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Founder Group FGL shares fell 9.06% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRO Logo
AIROAIRO Group Holdings Inc
$27.0922.1%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
20.91
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BGLC Logo
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$5.33-11.8%
CIGL Logo
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$4.05-28.4%
EDRY Logo
EDRYEuroDry Ltd
$9.95-%
FGL Logo
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.9300-6.02%
GPUS Logo
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$1.20-10.8%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$0.9499-12.8%
SPAI Logo
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.4018.9%
SRFM Logo
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$9.4925.2%
UAVS Logo
UAVSAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
$1.5121.8%
WLGS Logo
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.059426.1%
ZBAI Logo
ZBAIATIF Holdings Ltd
$0.477022.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved