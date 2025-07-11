12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 26.8% to $0.06 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares rose 26.34% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares rose 24.73% to $9.46. The company's market cap stands at $260.7 million.
- AIRO Group Holdings AIRO stock rose 22.15% to $27.12. The company's market cap stands at $552.8 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock rose 20.58% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares moved upwards by 20.16% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
Losers
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock decreased by 24.2% to $4.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 14.43% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- EuroDry EDRY shares declined by 11.16% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock decreased by 10.93% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares decreased by 10.45% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Founder Group FGL shares fell 9.06% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
