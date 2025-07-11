12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- K Wave Media KWM stock rose 14.3% to $5.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $290.9 million.
- VEON VEON shares moved upwards by 12.13% to $51.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- PodcastOne PODC stock increased by 10.69% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- LQR House YHC shares moved upwards by 8.08% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- AMC Entertainment Hldgs AMC stock rose 8.0% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Amber International AMBR shares rose 6.72% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.5 million.
Losers
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock fell 22.2% to $0.7 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares fell 11.12% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $958.0 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO stock decreased by 10.84% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock fell 9.42% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Everbright Digital Hldgs EDHL stock fell 6.82% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $152.4 million.
- DHI Group DHX stock decreased by 6.45% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
