July 11, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares increased by 204.1% to $23.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares moved upwards by 34.72% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Alterity Therapeutics ATHE stock moved upwards by 17.22% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock moved upwards by 14.99% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • TAO Synergies TAOX shares moved upwards by 14.51% to $9.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock moved upwards by 9.23% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

  • Capricor Therapeutics CAPR shares decreased by 45.4% to $6.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.0 million.
  • Q32 Bio QTTB shares fell 31.63% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST stock decreased by 27.74% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million.
  • PepGen PEPG stock fell 17.6% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI shares decreased by 13.53% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
  • TherapeuticsMD TXMD shares declined by 12.5% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

