12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $1.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $1.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. YSX Tech YSXT shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $5.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.2 million. Levi Strauss LEVI stock rose 5.42% to $20.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock rose 5.42% to $20.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Leslies LESL stock moved upwards by 5.25% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.25% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million. Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock rose 3.9% to $9.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million.

stock rose 3.9% to $9.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.1 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $2.8.

Losers

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock decreased by 10.3% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.

stock decreased by 10.3% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million. QVC Group QVCGA shares fell 6.36% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

shares fell 6.36% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock declined by 6.03% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.0 million.

stock declined by 6.03% to $27.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.0 million. Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock declined by 5.0% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

stock declined by 5.0% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. Allied Gaming AGAE shares declined by 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $75.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.