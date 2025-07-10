12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock increased by 8.5% to $1.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE shares rose 7.54% to $8.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- IN8bio INAB shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- electroCore ECOR shares increased by 5.96% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million.
- Citius Oncology CTOR stock rose 5.53% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.5 million.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares increased by 5.38% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
Losers
- Q32 Bio QTTB shares fell 18.1% to $2.72 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares decreased by 12.31% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Codexis CDXS shares decreased by 11.29% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.0 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI stock fell 8.73% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares fell 8.32% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 8.22% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
