12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares rose 45.7% to $0.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 22.62% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.

IGC Pharma IGC stock rose 21.91% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

ProKidney PROK stock moved upwards by 17.97% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $562.1 million.

Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock rose 16.94% to $15.41. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 16.47% to $6.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million.

Losers

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares decreased by 31.0% to $2.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $467.4 million.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares fell 26.91% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock decreased by 20.37% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Basel Medical Group BMGL shares declined by 18.79% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.0 million.

Passage Bio PASG stock declined by 18.37% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD stock fell 16.6% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

