12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Air Industries AIRI shares increased by 39.2% to $4.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Delta Air Lines DAL shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $57.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL stock rose 9.81% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.
- United Airlines Holdings UAL stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $87.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.
- American Airlines Group AAL shares rose 7.92% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
Losers
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares declined by 8.3% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 6.8% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Westwater Resources WWR stock fell 6.44% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 5.26% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
- Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock fell 5.12% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $285.4 million.
