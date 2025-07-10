12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Air Industries AIRI shares increased by 39.2% to $4.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

shares increased by 39.2% to $4.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Delta Air Lines DAL shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $57.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $57.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million. FuelCell Energy FCEL stock rose 9.81% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.

stock rose 9.81% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million. United Airlines Holdings UAL stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $87.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 9.37% to $87.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. American Airlines Group AAL shares rose 7.92% to $12.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.

Losers

Aqua Metals AQMS shares declined by 8.3% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

shares declined by 8.3% to $0.54 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 6.8% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

stock fell 6.8% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Westwater Resources WWR stock fell 6.44% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.

stock fell 6.44% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. Armlogi Holding BTOC stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million.

stock decreased by 5.32% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $62.3 million. Ryde Group RYDE shares fell 5.26% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

shares fell 5.26% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. Alta Equipment Group ALTG stock fell 5.12% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $285.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.