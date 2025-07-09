12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares rose 11.6% to $5.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares increased by 5.75% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Energys Group ENGS shares increased by 5.28% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- SOS SOS stock increased by 5.14% to $9.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
Losers
- Embraer ERJ stock declined by 7.4% to $52.99 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 billion.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 6.82% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares fell 5.9% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares fell 5.09% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT shares declined by 4.08% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $322.5 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock declined by 4.06% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
