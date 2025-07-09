12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Abits Group ABTS shares rose 9.5% to $4.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- CPS Technologies CPSH shares increased by 7.5% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock rose 4.59% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT shares increased by 4.16% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
Losers
- Methode Electronics MEI stock declined by 13.5% to $8.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $370.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- AXT AXTI shares fell 13.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 7.15% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares decreased by 5.29% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares declined by 5.05% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares declined by 4.69% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$4.500.91%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.94
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
76.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.2512.6%
AXTIAXT Inc
$2.21-6.75%
CPSHCPS Technologies Corp
$2.55-4.85%
DUOTDuos Technologies Group Inc
$7.53-2.84%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.72000.60%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$1.22-1.61%
MEIMethode Electronics Inc
$8.95-13.9%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$0.51993.50%
SMSISmith Micro Software Inc
$0.9010-3.12%
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$9.72-21.4%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$1.824.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.