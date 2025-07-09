12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Abits Group ABTS shares rose 9.5% to $4.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

CPS Technologies CPSH shares increased by 7.5% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

Thumzup Media TZUP shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.5 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

X3 Holdings XTKG stock rose 4.59% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.

Datavault AI DVLT shares increased by 4.16% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.

Losers

Methode Electronics MEI stock declined by 13.5% to $8.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $370.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

AXT AXTI shares fell 13.39% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.0 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD shares fell 7.15% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares decreased by 5.29% to $7.53. The company's market cap stands at $90.3 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI shares declined by 5.05% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Lightwave Logic LWLG shares declined by 4.69% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.