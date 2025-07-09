12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 15.4% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares rose 14.96% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares rose 13.39% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares rose 11.29% to $18.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares increased by 10.91% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
- Sunlands Technology STG stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock declined by 23.9% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Mingteng International MTEN shares decreased by 6.37% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock fell 6.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
- Worksport WKSP stock declined by 5.96% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares fell 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 5.01% to $0.95.
