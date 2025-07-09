12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 15.4% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

shares increased by 10.91% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million. Sunlands Technology STG stock moved upwards by 7.69% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $80.8 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET stock declined by 23.9% to $0.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.

shares fell 5.74% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. Color Star Tech ADD stock fell 5.01% to $0.95.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.