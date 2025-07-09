12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares increased by 16.5% to $4.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 16.2% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 15.73% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.

SOS SOS shares rose 10.01% to $8.67. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

The Generation Essentials TGE stock rose 7.36% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.3 million.

Bloom Energy BE shares increased by 6.79% to $25.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

Losers

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares fell 27.8% to $5.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $587.6 million.

Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 10.85% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 5.64% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 5.42% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Aeries Technology AERT shares declined by 5.07% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.

