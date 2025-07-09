12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares increased by 16.5% to $4.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 16.2% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 15.73% to $7.06. The company's market cap stands at $209.8 million.
- SOS SOS shares rose 10.01% to $8.67. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock rose 7.36% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.3 million.
- Bloom Energy BE shares increased by 6.79% to $25.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
Losers
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares fell 27.8% to $5.02 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $587.6 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 10.85% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC shares fell 5.64% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares decreased by 5.42% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares declined by 5.07% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AERTAeries Technology Inc
$1.05-3.23%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.24
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
34.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$0.560116.7%
BEBloom Energy Corp
$25.946.75%
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$6.19-3.13%
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$5.15-25.9%
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$0.1766-3.39%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$3.700.27%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$1.874.47%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.4179-9.15%
SOSSOS Ltd
$8.305.37%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$7.2418.7%
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$6.702.76%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.