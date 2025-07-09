12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 51.9% to $5.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Brand Engagement Network BNAI stock rose 13.79% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Orangekloud Technology ORKT shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Blaize Holdings BZAI stock rose 9.03% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $326.4 million.

Zepp Health ZEPP shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $307.0 million.

Aeluma ALMU shares increased by 5.98% to $16.79. The company's market cap stands at $250.2 million.

Losers

Aehr Test System AEHR stock fell 22.1% to $11.82 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

BTCS BTCS shares declined by 20.48% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI shares declined by 9.25% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF shares decreased by 7.94% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $392.1 million.

Diginex DGNX stock decreased by 7.89% to $47.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 7.36% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

