12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock moved upwards by 22.0% to $5.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares moved upwards by 7.86% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- LiveOne LVO shares rose 4.96% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
- iOThree IOTR stock increased by 4.79% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- NextPlat NXPL shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Global Interactive GITS stock rose 3.71% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding MDIA shares decreased by 7.0% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock decreased by 5.72% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM shares decreased by 4.63% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK stock fell 3.83% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- LQR House YHC shares fell 3.78% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Urban One UONEK stock declined by 3.0% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
