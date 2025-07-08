July 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock moved upwards by 22.0% to $5.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares moved upwards by 7.86% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • LiveOne LVO shares rose 4.96% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million.
  • iOThree IOTR stock increased by 4.79% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares moved upwards by 4.44% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • Global Interactive GITS stock rose 3.71% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares decreased by 7.0% to $1.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU stock decreased by 5.72% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares decreased by 4.63% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
  • EPWK Holdings EPWK stock fell 3.83% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • LQR House YHC shares fell 3.78% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Urban One UONEK stock declined by 3.0% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

