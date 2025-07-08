12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- SunLink Health Systems SSY shares increased by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- ProKidney PROK shares increased by 9.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
- Inotiv NOTV stock rose 9.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares rose 7.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.
Losers
- RxSight RXST stock declined by 33.2% to $8.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $505.1 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock decreased by 18.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Gelteq GELS stock declined by 6.85% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI stock fell 6.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 6.42% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 5.8% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CODXCo-Diagnostics Inc
$0.290011.1%
ENTOEntero Therapeutics Inc
$0.537335.3%
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.775.99%
NOTVInotiv Inc
$2.3313.7%
PROKProKidney Corp
$3.81528.1%
RMTIRockwell Medical Inc
$0.87019.17%
RXSTRxSight Inc
$8.50-31.6%
SSYSunLink Health Systems Inc
$1.041.95%
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.60-0.28%
WGRXWellgistics Health Inc
$0.9300-1.06%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$0.7700-3.51%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.