12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. SunLink Health Systems SSY shares increased by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

shares increased by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. ProKidney PROK shares increased by 9.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

shares increased by 9.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million. Inotiv NOTV stock rose 9.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

stock rose 9.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million. Co-Diagnostics CODX shares rose 7.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

shares rose 7.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.

Losers

RxSight RXST stock declined by 33.2% to $8.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $505.1 million.

stock declined by 33.2% to $8.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $505.1 million. Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock decreased by 18.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

stock decreased by 18.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. Gelteq GELS stock declined by 6.85% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

stock declined by 6.85% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Rockwell Medical RMTI stock fell 6.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.

stock fell 6.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 6.42% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.

stock fell 6.42% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 5.8% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.