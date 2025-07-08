July 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $0.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • SunLink Health Systems SSY shares increased by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • ProKidney PROK shares increased by 9.91% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
  • Inotiv NOTV stock rose 9.9% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares rose 7.03% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $67.5 million.

Losers

  • RxSight RXST stock declined by 33.2% to $8.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $505.1 million.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock decreased by 18.89% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Gelteq GELS stock declined by 6.85% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock fell 6.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 6.42% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock fell 5.8% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

