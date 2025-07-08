12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 46.3% to $4.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

Aehr Test System AEHR shares decreased by 20.7% to $12.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $441.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.86% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million. Creative Global Tech CGTL shares fell 4.28% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

