12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares increased by 46.3% to $4.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- WidePoint WYY shares rose 6.58% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 5.77% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares increased by 5.54% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $359.4 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG shares rose 5.17% to $2.64. The company's market cap stands at $123.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
Losers
- Aehr Test System AEHR shares decreased by 20.7% to $12.03 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $441.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- BTCS BTCS stock declined by 19.63% to $4.75. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock declined by 9.37% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Penguin Solutions PENG stock declined by 7.52% to $19.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock fell 4.86% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares fell 4.28% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
