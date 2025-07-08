12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ProKidney PROK shares rose 501.8% to $3.65 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares rose 112.18% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA stock moved upwards by 72.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

SeaStar Medical Holding ICU shares increased by 47.59% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Rallybio RLYB shares moved upwards by 37.39% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock rose 33.48% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Losers

Pelthos Therapeutics PTHS stock declined by 26.1% to $19.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM stock declined by 21.64% to $9.05. The company's market cap stands at $315.2 million.

Mustang Bio MBIO shares declined by 16.93% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock declined by 16.81% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

GT Biopharma GTBP stock fell 11.06% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

