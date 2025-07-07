12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares rose 9.1% to $12.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock moved upwards by 6.98% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Fast Track FTRK shares rose 6.85% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
- Starz Entertainment STRZ stock rose 4.21% to $16.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.1 million.
- SPAR Group SGRP shares rose 4.16% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
Losers
- Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock declined by 7.6% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Cineverse CNVS shares fell 6.09% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS shares fell 3.96% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- Altice USA ATUS shares decreased by 3.83% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- MoneyHero MNY stock decreased by 2.89% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- iOThree IOTR stock fell 2.86% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
ATUSAltice USA Inc
$2.14-3.82%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.83
Growth
15.00
Quality
Not Available
Value
41.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CNVSCineverse Corp
$6.060.33%
FTRKFast Track Group
$0.6900-2.02%
GIBOGIBO Holdings Ltd
$0.0666-20.2%
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$0.42504.06%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$13.00-5.73%
MNYMoneyHero Ltd
$1.01-5.61%
ONFOOnfolio Holdings Inc
$0.9501-5.93%
SGRPSPAR Group Inc
$0.95001.00%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$1.162.85%
STRZStarz Entertainment Corp
$16.063.21%
TNMGTNL Mediagene
$0.51463.75%
