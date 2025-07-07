12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH shares rose 9.1% to $12.65 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

TNL Mediagene TNMG stock moved upwards by 6.98% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Fast Track FTRK shares rose 6.85% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

GIBO Holdings GIBO shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $0.07. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.

Starz Entertainment STRZ stock rose 4.21% to $16.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.1 million.

SPAR Group SGRP shares rose 4.16% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Losers

Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock declined by 7.6% to $0.97 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Cineverse CNVS shares fell 6.09% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.

Star Fashion Culture STFS shares fell 3.96% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Altice USA ATUS shares decreased by 3.83% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

MoneyHero MNY stock decreased by 2.89% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

iOThree IOTR stock fell 2.86% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

