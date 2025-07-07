12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock increased by 50.4% to $5.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

stock increased by 50.4% to $5.2 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock rose 18.41% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million.

stock rose 18.41% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $25.1 million. Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares rose 11.73% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

shares rose 11.73% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. Inspire Veterinary IVP stock rose 11.11% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

stock rose 11.11% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN stock increased by 9.79% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.

stock increased by 9.79% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

Losers

Mustang Bio MBIO stock declined by 7.8% to $3.08 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

stock declined by 7.8% to $3.08 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares decreased by 6.62% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

shares decreased by 6.62% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares fell 6.31% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

shares fell 6.31% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. Oragenics OGEN stock fell 5.82% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.

stock fell 5.82% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA stock fell 5.41% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.

stock fell 5.41% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million. InnovAge Holding INNV shares declined by 5.28% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.